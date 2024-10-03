Left Menu

Prity Kumar: Leading Waves in Maritime Empowerment

Prity Kumar, the Group MD and Co-Founder of Alphard Group, has been awarded the 'Women of Impact – Empowerment and Leadership Award'. The award, presented by Padma Shri Raveena Tandon at the National Quality Awards 2024, highlights Kumar's leadership and influence in the maritime sector as she promotes women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:13 IST
Raveena Tandon Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable event at the Seven Seas Hotel in Delhi, Prity Kumar, Group MD and Co-Founder of the Alphard Group, was awarded the 'Women of Impact – Empowerment and Leadership Award' at the National Quality Awards 2024. Padma Shri recipient Raveena Tandon presented the prestigious award, acknowledging Kumar's significant contributions to the maritime industry.

This award coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Alphard Group, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Over the years, the company has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth in the global maritime logistics landscape under Kumar's leadership.

Prity Kumar expressed her honor at receiving the award, stating it underscores the impact of empowered women in leadership. She remains committed to fostering innovation and excellence. Alphard Group continues to set standards in maritime logistics, focusing on global expansion and inclusivity, cementing its status as an industry leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

