Novotel Leads Green Hospitality Revolution with Electric Fleet

Luxury hotel chain Novotel has become a pioneer in the hospitality sector by introducing electric vehicles in its fleet at the Guwahati property, marking a first in Northeast India. This strategic move is aimed at minimizing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

The company has announced plans to further expand its electric vehicle fleet in the upcoming months as part of its sustainability initiative geared towards environmental conservation and community support.

General Manager Manmeet Singh emphasized Novotel's dedication to sustainability, highlighting this initiative as a step towards achieving Accor's goal of a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption by 2030.

