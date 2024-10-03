Left Menu

Novotel Leads Green Hospitality Revolution with Electric Fleet

Novotel, a luxury hotel chain, has incorporated electric vehicles into its fleet at its Guwahati property to reduce carbon emissions. This initiative marks a first in Northeast India among hospitality chains. Novotel plans to expand this eco-friendly fleet and further its sustainability journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:16 IST
Luxury hotel chain Novotel has become a pioneer in the hospitality sector by introducing electric vehicles in its fleet at the Guwahati property, marking a first in Northeast India. This strategic move is aimed at minimizing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

The company has announced plans to further expand its electric vehicle fleet in the upcoming months as part of its sustainability initiative geared towards environmental conservation and community support.

General Manager Manmeet Singh emphasized Novotel's dedication to sustainability, highlighting this initiative as a step towards achieving Accor's goal of a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

