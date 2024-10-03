Nilkamal Homes Revolutionizes Indian Home Decor Market

Nilkamal, a renowned leader in the furniture industry, has unveiled Nilkamal Homes, a new retail venture dedicated to premium home furniture and decor. This initiative marks the opening of 60 stores across 35 cities, blending company-owned and franchisee models, to offer an extensive collection of stylish and high-quality products aimed at enhancing Indian home aesthetics.

President of Nilkamal Homes, Mr. Parekh, emphasized the brand's dedication to reflecting unique individual styles while ensuring product durability and functionality. Nilkamal Homes will provide a seamless shopping experience through both physical outlets and an accessible online platform, catering to diverse customer preferences nationwide.

With a robust manufacturing infrastructure across 12 factories, Nilkamal Homes is poised for continued growth, aiming to add 50 more franchisee stores over two years. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to supporting Indian families in achieving their dream homes, backed by reported revenues and further investment plans in the furniture segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)