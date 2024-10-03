Left Menu

Statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai Finds New Home Amid Controversy

The Delhi Development Authority is installing a statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai at Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar, after relocating it from Jhandewalan for traffic decongestion. Amid security measures, the move faced opposition, leading to legal proceedings highlighting the statue's non-religious significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:23 IST
Statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai Finds New Home Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to install a statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai at Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar, following its relocation from Jhandewalan to facilitate traffic flow. The move comes amid heavy security, as officials strive to ensure a smooth process.

The statue was transported by crane on Wednesday, part of a decision by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to shift it to make the junction signal-free and reduce congestion in the area. The DDA is currently preparing the installation site by leveling the land and constructing a platform for the statue.

Heightened security includes deploying additional police personnel and setting up barricades in the park vicinity. Despite opposition from certain quarters, the High Court recently addressed concerns, highlighting the non-religious nature of Maharani Lakshmi Bai and urging avoidance of inciting unnecessary tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024