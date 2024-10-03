Statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai Finds New Home Amid Controversy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to install a statue of Rani Lakshmi Bai at Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar, following its relocation from Jhandewalan to facilitate traffic flow. The move comes amid heavy security, as officials strive to ensure a smooth process.

The statue was transported by crane on Wednesday, part of a decision by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to shift it to make the junction signal-free and reduce congestion in the area. The DDA is currently preparing the installation site by leveling the land and constructing a platform for the statue.

Heightened security includes deploying additional police personnel and setting up barricades in the park vicinity. Despite opposition from certain quarters, the High Court recently addressed concerns, highlighting the non-religious nature of Maharani Lakshmi Bai and urging avoidance of inciting unnecessary tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)