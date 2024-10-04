Left Menu

Scandal in Sri Baladevjew Temple: Adulterated Ghee Controversy

The renowned Sri Baladevjew temple in Odisha faces allegations of using adulterated ghee in its sacred prasad, raising concerns over purity. Priests discovered the issue, leading to the return of sub-standard ghee tins supplied by OMFED amid accusations of improper storage. OMFED denies supplying impure ghee.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the use of adulterated ghee at the famous Sri Baladevjew temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district. Priests at the 300-year-old temple have expressed concerns about the purity of the ghee used in preparing sacred prasad and bhog, essential offerings during religious ceremonies.

The issue came to light when Sarat Patri, a temple priest, discovered tins of suspected adulterated ghee in the temple's kitchen. This discovery led the priests to alert the temple managing committee, citing a suspicious odor and taste in the ghee procured from OMFED.

Balabhadra Patri, Executive Officer of the temple management, confirmed the return of five ghee tins back to the supplier, OMFED. While OMFED's representative, Lingaraj Parida, attributed the issue to improper storage, he denied the accusations of supplying impure ghee.

