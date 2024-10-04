Scandal in Sri Baladevjew Temple: Adulterated Ghee Controversy

Allegations have surfaced regarding the use of adulterated ghee at the famous Sri Baladevjew temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district. Priests at the 300-year-old temple have expressed concerns about the purity of the ghee used in preparing sacred prasad and bhog, essential offerings during religious ceremonies.

The issue came to light when Sarat Patri, a temple priest, discovered tins of suspected adulterated ghee in the temple's kitchen. This discovery led the priests to alert the temple managing committee, citing a suspicious odor and taste in the ghee procured from OMFED.

Balabhadra Patri, Executive Officer of the temple management, confirmed the return of five ghee tins back to the supplier, OMFED. While OMFED's representative, Lingaraj Parida, attributed the issue to improper storage, he denied the accusations of supplying impure ghee.

(With inputs from agencies.)