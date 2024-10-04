Kylie Minogue Unveils North America Stops for Tension Tour 2025

Kylie Minogue has expanded her much-anticipated 'Tension Tour 2025' to include North American dates, thrilling fans with the announcement on October 3. Known for her dynamic performances, Minogue will grace several arenas across the United States and Canada between March and May of next year.

The Australian singer expressed her excitement in a statement, sharing her eagerness to create memorable experiences with her audience worldwide. The tour aims to celebrate the 'Tension era' along with her timeless hits such as 'Padam Padam'. Notable stops include prestigious venues like Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden, and several others.

Minogue has had a standout 2024 with significant accolades like the Global Icon Award at the BRITs and a Grammy win. She also wrapped up a successful Las Vegas residency. As her sixteenth headlining concert tour, the 'Tension Tour' is set to end in June 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

(With inputs from agencies.)