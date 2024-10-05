Historic Agreement: UK to Return Chagos Islands to Mauritius
The UK has agreed to return the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius. This marks the culmination of decades-long negotiations and efforts to decolonize the archipelago. Mauritius' Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed gratitude to India and the African Union for their support in this endeavor.
The United Kingdom has agreed to transfer the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands back to Mauritius, a decision marking a historic step in decolonization efforts. This announcement comes after prolonged negotiations that began last year under the Conservative Party's leadership.
Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the African Union for their support in reclaiming the islands, emphasizing the international collaboration required to achieve this outcome.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also conveyed congratulations to Jugnauth, highlighting the successful diplomatic efforts between the two nations, while the UK retains its joint military base on Diego Garcia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
