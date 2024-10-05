Mariah Carey: Queen of Christmas Reflects on Iconic Legacy

Mariah Carey has become a cultural fixture synonymous with Christmas, her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" playing a crucial role in this status. Despite its current fame, Carey admits she was initially hesitant to record a holiday album when her label suggested the idea 30 years ago.

As she prepares for her appearance at the American Music Awards and a Christmas tour starting in November, Carey reflects on the challenges of fame and the legacy of her album "The Emancipation of Mimi". She shares her anticipation for reliving the iconic tracks she rarely performs.

Carey also gave insight into handling stardom, advising artists focusing on genuine passion rather than fame. Commenting on her song's quirky inclusion in "Beau Is Afraid", she expressed intrigue at its unique juxtaposition with the film's narrative.

