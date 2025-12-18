Left Menu

Controversial Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House

The White House has introduced new plaques beneath photos of former leaders in President Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame.' These plaques, which sharply criticize his Democratic predecessors, are part of broader decor changes under Trump that reflect his combative political style and distinct taste.

The White House has now installed a series of new plaques beneath the photos of past leaders as part of President Donald Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame.' These plaques sharply critique his Democratic predecessors, marking a departure from the traditional, unified representation of presidential history.

The plaques include contentious inscriptions, such as a statement beneath President Joe Biden's photo that falsely calls him the worst president in American history. This alteration has brought controversy to the supposedly bipartisan symbol of national unity at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In another striking move, the corridor now lacks a portrait of Biden, replaced by a photo of a mechanical autopen. These changes are part of Trump's broader overhaul of the White House decor, introducing gold accents reminiscent of Trump's properties.

