Bihar Unveils 'Gudiya' for Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar introduced the logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024 in Rajgir. The mascot, 'Gudiya', symbolizes empowerment and sportsmanship. The event, in collaboration with Hockey India, features teams from six countries and emphasizes Bihar's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:25 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, which will take place in Rajgir from November 11-20. The new mascot, 'Gudiya', inspired by Bihar's state bird, the sparrow, symbolizes empowerment and sportsmanship.

The tournament, a collaboration between Hockey India and the Bihar government, will be held at the new Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Six nations, including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, are participating. With a hockey stick and goalkeeper's glove, 'Gudiya' emphasizes strategic alertness and teamwork.

The event highlights Bihar's dedication to women empowerment and its rich cultural heritage. The competition's logo featuring a Bodhi tree and hockey stick reflects Bihar's historical and cultural prominence. Chief Minister Kumar expressed his best wishes to the players and urged officials to ensure excellent facilities for guests.

