Unity in Diversity: RSS Chief Calls for a Cohesive Hindu Society

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for the Hindu society to unite by overcoming differences in language, caste, and region. He highlighted the idea-based approach of the RSS and encouraged social harmony, education, and self-reliance among communities during the Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran event in Baran, Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:39 IST
At a recent gathering in Baran, Rajasthan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted the vision of a united Hindu nation, urging society to transcend language, caste, and regional divides for its security and strength.

Bhagwat emphasized that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) operates on an idea-based framework, fostering values that permeate from leaders to volunteers and the broader society. He encouraged harmonious living through continuous dialogue among Hindus.

Highlighting the importance of discipline and community goals, Bhagwat called for volunteers to address societal deficiencies by fostering social harmony, justice, and indigenous values, thereby contributing to India's global reputation and the safety of its expatriates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

