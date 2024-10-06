Mystery of the Poisoned Peacocks in Bijnor

In a troubling incident, seven peacocks were discovered dead in a field near Bhikkawale village in Bijnor district. Authorities suspect poisoning as the cause.

The carcasses, including that of a female peacock, were located near a culvert on Saturday evening, according to Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh.

The forest department has registered a case against unknown individuals. A thorough investigation is being conducted by a sub-divisional officer to determine the exact cause of death, pending a post-mortem report.

