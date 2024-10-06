Mystery of the Poisoned Peacocks in Bijnor
Seven peacocks were found dead in Bijnor district's Bhikkawale village, suspected to have been poisoned. A female peacock was among the carcasses discovered near a culvert. Authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report to confirm the cause, and an investigation is underway by a sub-divisional officer.
06-10-2024
- India
In a troubling incident, seven peacocks were discovered dead in a field near Bhikkawale village in Bijnor district. Authorities suspect poisoning as the cause.
The carcasses, including that of a female peacock, were located near a culvert on Saturday evening, according to Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh.
The forest department has registered a case against unknown individuals. A thorough investigation is being conducted by a sub-divisional officer to determine the exact cause of death, pending a post-mortem report.
