Mystery of the Poisoned Peacocks in Bijnor

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident, seven peacocks were discovered dead in a field near Bhikkawale village in Bijnor district. Authorities suspect poisoning as the cause.

The carcasses, including that of a female peacock, were located near a culvert on Saturday evening, according to Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh.

The forest department has registered a case against unknown individuals. A thorough investigation is being conducted by a sub-divisional officer to determine the exact cause of death, pending a post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

