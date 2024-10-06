Left Menu

Asokan Cheruvil Honored with Prestigious Vayalar Award for 'Kattoorkadavu'

Asokan Cheruvil receives the Vayalar Award for his novel 'Kattoorkadavu', reflecting Kerala's political consciousness. The award, by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, includes a cash prize, certificate, and sculpture. The award ceremony is set for October 27, commemorating Vayalar Ramavarma's death anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:42 IST
Asokan Cheruvil Honored with Prestigious Vayalar Award for 'Kattoorkadavu'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author Asokan Cheruvil has been named as the recipient of the esteemed Vayalar Award for his compelling novel 'Kattoorkadavu', acclaimed for its portrayal of Kerala's political consciousness.

The award, presented by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate, and a sculpture by the eminent sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.

The selection jury, comprising well-known personalities like writers Benyamin, Prof K S Ravi Kumar, and Gracy, narrowed down the selection from a competitive entry pool of 330 submissions to honor Cheruvil's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024