Asokan Cheruvil Honored with Prestigious Vayalar Award for 'Kattoorkadavu'

Renowned author Asokan Cheruvil has been named as the recipient of the esteemed Vayalar Award for his compelling novel 'Kattoorkadavu', acclaimed for its portrayal of Kerala's political consciousness.

The award, presented by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate, and a sculpture by the eminent sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.

The selection jury, comprising well-known personalities like writers Benyamin, Prof K S Ravi Kumar, and Gracy, narrowed down the selection from a competitive entry pool of 330 submissions to honor Cheruvil's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)