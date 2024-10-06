Pope Francis Expands College of Cardinals with 21 New Appointments

Pope Francis has significantly expanded the College of Cardinals by naming 21 new members, marking a major influence on the group of prelates who are set to elect his eventual successor.

A notable aspect of the appointments is the focus on South American leadership, including key appointments in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.

The newly appointed cardinals will receive their red hats at a special ceremony known as a consistory on December 8. This event coincides with a significant feast day and marks the start of the Christmas season in Rome.

