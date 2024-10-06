Left Menu

Pope Francis Expands College of Cardinals with 21 New Appointments

Pope Francis has appointed 21 new cardinals, significantly expanding the College of Cardinals, with a focus on South American leaders. The appointments reflect the Latin American pope's influence and will play a role in choosing his successor. A consistory ceremony will be held on Dec. 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:37 IST
Pope Francis Expands College of Cardinals with 21 New Appointments
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has significantly expanded the College of Cardinals by naming 21 new members, marking a major influence on the group of prelates who are set to elect his eventual successor.

A notable aspect of the appointments is the focus on South American leadership, including key appointments in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.

The newly appointed cardinals will receive their red hats at a special ceremony known as a consistory on December 8. This event coincides with a significant feast day and marks the start of the Christmas season in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024