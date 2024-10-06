Rajkumar Hirani to Receive Prestigious Kishore Kumar Samman

Famed Indian director Rajkumar Hirani is set to receive the Kishore Kumar Samman award for the year 2023. Known for hit films such as 'Munna Bhai MBBS', '3 Idiots', and 'PK', Hirani's contributions to cinema are being recognized by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The award ceremony will be held in Khandwa, the hometown of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, on October 13, coinciding with his 37th death anniversary. The Culture Department of Bhopal will present the award during this event, paying homage to the artist's enduring legacy.

A special 'Kishore Night' musical tribute will be performed by Neeraj Shridhar and his team at the Police Parade Ground. Previous laureates of this esteemed award include film icons Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, highlighting its prestigious status in the Indian film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)