Rugby-Moana Pasifika will not compete in 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, NZ Rugby says
Moana Pasifika will not participate in the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, ending the Pacific-focused franchise's participation in the competition due to financial pressures.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand Rugby said on Monday Moana Pasifika will not compete in the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, ending the Pacific-focused franchise's participation in the competition. Efforts had been made to rescue the team financially after Moana Pasifika management said in a statement in April that the team would disband at the end of the season because of mounting financial pressures. It was placed into liquidation in May.