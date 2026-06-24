Rugby-Moana Pasifika will not compete in 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, NZ Rugby says

Moana Pasifika will not participate in the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, ending the Pacific-focused franchise's participation in the competition due to financial pressures.

Reuters | New Zealand Rugby Said On Monday Moana Pasifika Will Not Compete In The Super Rugby Pacific Season | Updated: 24-06-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 06:28 IST
Rugby-Moana Pasifika will not compete in 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, NZ Rugby says
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby said ​on Monday Moana Pasifika will ​not compete in the ‌2027 Super ​Rugby Pacific season, ending the Pacific-focused franchise's participation in the competition. Efforts had been ‌made to rescue the team financially after Moana Pasifika management said in a statement in April that the team would disband at the end ‌of the season because of mounting financial pressures. It was placed ‌into liquidation in May.

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