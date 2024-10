Tension in Ratlam: Muslim Cleric Urges Community to Avoid Garba Events During Navratri

A Muslim cleric in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, has appealed to his community members to refrain from participating in garba events during Navratri, citing religious concerns.

Syed Ahmed Ali, the city Muslim chief cleric, issued a written appeal urging Muslim youths and families to avoid fairs and garba activities, deeming such events contrary to Islamic faith.

Amid rising tensions, event organizers in Ratlam have barred non-Hindu entries, and mounted police patrols ensure peace. Earlier, a BJP leader controversially suggested a Hindu ritual be performed by attendees.

