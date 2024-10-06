Monsignor Koovakad: From Kerala to the Vatican's Pinnacle

Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest from Kerala, has been elevated to the rank of cardinal among a group of 21 priests, the Church announced. Since 2020, he has been responsible for organizing the international travels of Pope Francis.

Belonging to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Msgr. Koovakad is currently stationed in the Vatican. The formal ceremony enshrining these cardinal elevations is slated for December 8, coinciding with the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Having joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006 after training at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, Koovakad has held positions worldwide, including in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. Today, he functions as an official within the Vatican's Secretariat of State, focusing on Papal travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)