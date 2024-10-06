Left Menu

Salman Khan Unveils 'Bigg Boss 18' with Time Travel Twist

Salman Khan kickstarted 'Bigg Boss 18' with an exciting 'Time Ka Taandav' theme. Aired on Colors TV and JioCinema, the premiere revealed a futuristic house and introduced 18 contestants. Highlights included a unique jail area, AI-generated future narratives, and guest spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, promising a season of thrilling unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:16 IST
Salman Khan Unveils 'Bigg Boss 18' with Time Travel Twist
Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss season 18 (Photo/Instagram/@officialjiocinema). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Salman Khan has launched the much-anticipated 18th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss,' boasting the intriguing theme of 'Time Ka Taandav.' Promising an exciting weave of the past, present, and future, the grand premiere aired on Colors TV and JioCinema featured a sneak peek into the newly designed, luxurious house for the contestants.

The show gave audiences an extensive tour of the house, spotlighting its spacious living room, vast kitchen, and an enthralling confession room. A standout feature is the house's unique jail area, reminiscent of a cave, adding an extra thrill to the season.

Salman engaged audiences through a playful conversation with his past and future selves, creating whimsical scenarios that play into the season's theme. Highlighting a surprising twist, Salman's AI-generated future self hinted at him hosting the show till its 38th season, prompting his past self to suggest diligent work and film commitments.

In an exclusive clip shared by Colors TV, the show teased an upcoming 'storm,' with its tagline: 'Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!' This season is poised to reveal contestants' futures, captivating viewers with its unpredictable narrative.

The competition features 18 contestants aiming for the winner's title and a significant prize. Following last year's winner Munawar Faruqui's success, expectations are high. A spiritual presence was felt as spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya joined as a guest, promising an intriguing blend of drama, strategy, and time travel elements in Bigg Boss 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024