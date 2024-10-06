Salman Khan Unveils 'Bigg Boss 18' with Time Travel Twist

Salman Khan has launched the much-anticipated 18th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss,' boasting the intriguing theme of 'Time Ka Taandav.' Promising an exciting weave of the past, present, and future, the grand premiere aired on Colors TV and JioCinema featured a sneak peek into the newly designed, luxurious house for the contestants.

The show gave audiences an extensive tour of the house, spotlighting its spacious living room, vast kitchen, and an enthralling confession room. A standout feature is the house's unique jail area, reminiscent of a cave, adding an extra thrill to the season.

Salman engaged audiences through a playful conversation with his past and future selves, creating whimsical scenarios that play into the season's theme. Highlighting a surprising twist, Salman's AI-generated future self hinted at him hosting the show till its 38th season, prompting his past self to suggest diligent work and film commitments.

In an exclusive clip shared by Colors TV, the show teased an upcoming 'storm,' with its tagline: 'Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!' This season is poised to reveal contestants' futures, captivating viewers with its unpredictable narrative.

The competition features 18 contestants aiming for the winner's title and a significant prize. Following last year's winner Munawar Faruqui's success, expectations are high. A spiritual presence was felt as spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya joined as a guest, promising an intriguing blend of drama, strategy, and time travel elements in Bigg Boss 18.

