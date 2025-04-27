China Vows Strict Antitrust Measures for CK Hutchison Ports Deal

China's top market regulator has issued a stern warning to parties involved in the CK Hutchison ports deal, emphasizing that attempts to circumvent an antitrust review will not be tolerated. The statement aims to reinforce transparency and compliance with regulations in major business transactions.

The State Administration for Market Regulation stated that any implementation of a concentration of undertakings without formal approval would result in legal repercussions. This announcement follows media reports suggesting efforts to exclude Panama ports from CK Hutchison's deal, raising concerns over adherence to competition laws.

The regulator's firm stance underscores China's commitment to enforcing antitrust regulations and maintaining fair market practices, particularly in significant deals that could impact global trade and investment landscapes.

