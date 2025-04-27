AI Revolution: A Catalyst for Cultural and Skill Transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of technological evolution, reshaping industries and altering job landscapes, according to Ashok Krish, Global Head of AI at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Far from being a threat, AI is perceived as a catalyst for skills transformation and cultural change.

Krish, in an interview with PTI, highlighted that significant AI implementations occur in firms treating it not merely as an IT initiative but a transformative priority at the board level. He emphasized that AI, akin to past disruptive technologies, sparks progress and creates opportunities for skill enhancement.

Industries such as healthcare, financial services, and life sciences rapidly adopt AI, integrating it into every aspect of their operations, from drug discovery to agentic processes. As the tech sector evolves, Krish asserts that AI will continue to spur innovation and redefine work dynamics across various industries worldwide.

