AI Revolution: A Catalyst for Cultural and Skill Transformation

AI is redefining industries by enabling new technologies and changing work processes. Ashok Krish of TCS sees AI as a transformation facilitator rather than a job threat. He emphasizes the necessity for skill upgradation as AI integrates into various sectors, becoming essential for business operations and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:10 IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of technological evolution, reshaping industries and altering job landscapes, according to Ashok Krish, Global Head of AI at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Far from being a threat, AI is perceived as a catalyst for skills transformation and cultural change.

Krish, in an interview with PTI, highlighted that significant AI implementations occur in firms treating it not merely as an IT initiative but a transformative priority at the board level. He emphasized that AI, akin to past disruptive technologies, sparks progress and creates opportunities for skill enhancement.

Industries such as healthcare, financial services, and life sciences rapidly adopt AI, integrating it into every aspect of their operations, from drug discovery to agentic processes. As the tech sector evolves, Krish asserts that AI will continue to spur innovation and redefine work dynamics across various industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

