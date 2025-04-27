BJP Condemns Congress Over Aiyar's Partition Comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce attack on the Congress following remarks by senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar concerning the Pahalgam tragedy. The BJP accused Congress of shielding a 'terror ecosystem' and displaying 'love for Pakistan'.

During a book release event, Aiyar questioned whether the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran, which claimed 26 lives, was linked to 'unresolved questions of the Partition'. His comments have sparked outrage within BJP ranks, with national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari calling it part of Congress's appeasement policy.

Bhandari reaffirmed BJP's stance against Pakistan and terrorism, especially after visiting the family of slain navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal. He vowed that India would ensure Pakistan faced repercussions for sponsoring terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)