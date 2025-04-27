Left Menu

Indian Spinners Dominate to Dismantle Sri Lanka in Tri-Series Opener

Sneh Rana and debutant Shree Charani took five wickets between them to help India bowl out Sri Lanka for 147 in the rain-affected Tri-series opener. Their disciplined bowling, alongside Deepti Sharma's contribution, ensured a strong start for India in the tournament.

27-04-2025
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a rain-affected match, Indian bowling attack featured prominently, with Sneh Rana and newcomer Shree Charani leading the charge. Both players combined to collect five vital wickets, dismissing Sri Lanka for a modest total of 147.

Off-spinner Rana and left-arm spinner Charani impressed with figures of 3/31 and 2/26, respectively, demonstrating exceptional control and precision amidst the challenging conditions.

The Sri Lankan batters struggled to build momentum at the R Premadasa Stadium, failing to capitalize on starts, as none surpassed 30 runs. India's victory marks a powerful start to their Tri-series campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

