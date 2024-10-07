Left Menu

Riyadh Book Fair 2024: A Cultural Confluence

The Riyadh Book Fair 2024, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, is its largest edition, hosting over 2,000 publishers. The event highlights Saudi Arabia's cultural openness and features renowned intellectuals like Fareed Zakaria and Jonathan Franzen. The fair supports Saudi Vision 2030's cultural goals, contributing to its cultural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:47 IST
  Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh Book Fair 2024, held in Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the largest cultural event of its kind in the Arab region, showcasing a diverse array of international books and numerous publishers.

This year's edition stands out for featuring illustrious thinkers such as Fareed Zakaria, Walter Isaacson, and Jonathan Franzen, sharing their success stories and insights. The Fair promotes cultural diversity and global knowledge exchange.

The event supports Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing significantly to the Kingdom's cultural economy, projected to reach $9.3 billion. It also sees the return of the popular initiative 'Riyadh Reads French', enriching the fair with French culture and language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

