Riyadh Book Fair 2024: A Cultural Confluence

The Riyadh Book Fair 2024, held in Saudi Arabia, has emerged as the largest cultural event of its kind in the Arab region, showcasing a diverse array of international books and numerous publishers.

This year's edition stands out for featuring illustrious thinkers such as Fareed Zakaria, Walter Isaacson, and Jonathan Franzen, sharing their success stories and insights. The Fair promotes cultural diversity and global knowledge exchange.

The event supports Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing significantly to the Kingdom's cultural economy, projected to reach $9.3 billion. It also sees the return of the popular initiative 'Riyadh Reads French', enriching the fair with French culture and language.

(With inputs from agencies.)