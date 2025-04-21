Xishuangbanna Shines for Global 2025 BEJF Electronic Music Festival

In May 2025, Xishuangbanna will become the epicenter of global music culture with the BEJF Xishuangbanna International Electronic Music Festival. Hosted by Xishuangbanna Lizhong Culture Media Co., Ltd., this much-anticipated event is scheduled from May 1 to 3 at the Xishuangbanna Ethnic Sports Stadium.

The festival will blend the vibrant pulse of traditional culture with the dynamic beats of electronic music. By fusing natural ecology, ethnic heritage, and modern technology trends, BEJF aims to redefine Southeast Asian celebration aesthetics. Over 20,000 attendees are expected to experience a unique blend of tradition and innovation, nature and technology, in a global musical gathering.

The lineup includes top-tier DJs, such as Dutch duo Yellow Claw, Ummet Ozcan, Quintino, Jay Hardway, Lavern, LUSU, and Hugo Cantarra, alongside Chinese electronic artists. With tickets available on major platforms and China's visa-free transit policy easing entry, Xishuangbanna offers a convenient, electrifying experience for international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)