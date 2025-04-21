Political Turbulence: The Strife Within Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena criticizes its faction leader Uddhav Thackeray, labeling him a 'modern Duryodhan' for preventing cousin Raj Thackeray's rise. The party struggles with voter support, facing an existential crisis. Accusations include double standards on Hindutva while BJP rival Shinde gains popularity.
In an escalating intra-party battle, the Shiv Sena has sharply criticized its own faction leader, Uddhav Thackeray, branding him as a 'modern Duryodhan.' The accusation comes amid claims he stifled the growth of his cousin Raj Thackeray within the party that their political heir, Bal Thackeray, once dreamed of unifying.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske highlighted Uddhav's overtures to Raj Thackeray, suggesting they reveal his desperation to remain significant as the Sena's support declines. Mhaske asserted that these moves symbolize an existential struggle, driven by fears of a diminishing voter base in both lower and upper parliamentary houses.
The faction's internal dispute has now spilled over into criticisms of their stance on issues like the Waqf Act and Hindi-language instruction, accused of political maneuvers. Mhaske also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of neglecting critical domestic issues while focusing statements abroad. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sees a surge in his political profile.
