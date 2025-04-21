Left Menu

Poetic Controversy: Aamir Aziz's Verses at the Center of Artworld Storm

Poet Aamir Aziz accuses artist Anita Dube of using his revolutionary poem without consent in her exhibitions. The poem, known for its anti-injustice theme, was allegedly turned into luxury art. Vadehra Art Gallery hopes for a resolution, emphasizing their commitment to artistic dialogue and respecting artists' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:27 IST
Poetic Controversy: Aamir Aziz's Verses at the Center of Artworld Storm
poem
  • Country:
  • India

The art world is witnessing a heated debate as poet Aamir Aziz accuses renowned artist Anita Dube of using his poem without his permission in her artworks displayed at the Vadehra Art Gallery. Aziz, known for his powerful verses against injustice, claims his work was transformed into 'luxury art' for profit.

The gallery has expressed hope for an amicable resolution between the two artists, emphasizing a commitment to respectful dialogue within the community. They confirmed that the disputed pieces are not offered for sale and highlighted their dedication to supporting creative expressions.

Aziz states his poem was commercially appropriated, stripping authorship and profiting without acknowledgment. While waiting for Dube's response, the gallery underscores the situation's seriousness as legal measures loom in the quest for artistic accountability and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025