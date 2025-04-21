Poetic Controversy: Aamir Aziz's Verses at the Center of Artworld Storm

The art world is witnessing a heated debate as poet Aamir Aziz accuses renowned artist Anita Dube of using his poem without his permission in her artworks displayed at the Vadehra Art Gallery. Aziz, known for his powerful verses against injustice, claims his work was transformed into 'luxury art' for profit.

The gallery has expressed hope for an amicable resolution between the two artists, emphasizing a commitment to respectful dialogue within the community. They confirmed that the disputed pieces are not offered for sale and highlighted their dedication to supporting creative expressions.

Aziz states his poem was commercially appropriated, stripping authorship and profiting without acknowledgment. While waiting for Dube's response, the gallery underscores the situation's seriousness as legal measures loom in the quest for artistic accountability and integrity.

