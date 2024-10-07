Left Menu

Rolling the Dice: 'Snakes & Ladders' Set to Thrill on Prime Video

'Snakes & Ladders', a Tamil thriller series, will stream on Prime Video from October 18. Created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, it's about four school friends navigating challenging situations, self-discovery, and questionable choices. The series stars Naveen Chandra and others in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:10 IST
Rolling the Dice: 'Snakes & Ladders' Set to Thrill on Prime Video
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Tamil thriller series, 'Snakes & Ladders', is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting October 18. According to a recent announcement, the series promises to captivate audiences with a thrilling narrative that delves deep into the lives of four school friends.

Directed by an impressive trio—Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis—and produced by Kalyan Subramanian, the series emanates from A Stone Bench Production. The show will be available in several languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, making it widely accessible.

The series is built around the adventures and trials faced by Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, leading to a journey of self-discovery amidst personal struggles. The creators aim to enrich the content landscape with culturally resonant stories, following previous successes in regional storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024