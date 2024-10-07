Rolling the Dice: 'Snakes & Ladders' Set to Thrill on Prime Video

The much-anticipated Tamil thriller series, 'Snakes & Ladders', is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting October 18. According to a recent announcement, the series promises to captivate audiences with a thrilling narrative that delves deep into the lives of four school friends.

Directed by an impressive trio—Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis—and produced by Kalyan Subramanian, the series emanates from A Stone Bench Production. The show will be available in several languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, making it widely accessible.

The series is built around the adventures and trials faced by Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, leading to a journey of self-discovery amidst personal struggles. The creators aim to enrich the content landscape with culturally resonant stories, following previous successes in regional storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)