Zoos on Edge: CZA Faces Membership Revocation Threat

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) issued a stern warning to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) regarding potential cancellation of its membership. The ultimatum comes due to non-compliance with the 2023 Animal Welfare Goals (AWG), with a hard deadline set for November 30.

In communication with CZA Member Secretary Sanjay Shukla, WAZA emphasized that no further extensions will be granted. If unmet, CZA and its member facilities in India risk losing their WAZA membership, which carries significant broader implications.

WAZA has requested an urgent meeting with the CZA within 10 days to resolve the issue. Affected Indian facilities will be informed by the third week of October if the situation is unresolved, highlighting the urgency of the compliance push.

(With inputs from agencies.)