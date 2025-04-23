Terror Strikes Impact Kashmir Tourism: Mass Cancellations Follow Deadly Attack

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, travel agencies in Delhi have reported a precipitous decline in bookings for Jammu and Kashmir. Around 90% of tourists have canceled their plans due to safety concerns.

Gaurav Rathi of Swan Travellers in Delhi stated that at least 25 tourists have already asked to cancel their bookings. The attack, which occurred at approximately 3 pm on Tuesday in Pahalgam's picturesque Baisaran valley, left 26 people dead, predominantly tourists.

With Kashmir being a sought-after summer destination, the attack's aftermath has caused chaos among travel agencies, who are facing widespread cancellations and refund requests. While some tourists are shifting plans to alternative destinations, the broader impact on Kashmir's tourism could be long-lasting.

