Left Menu

Terror Strikes Impact Kashmir Tourism: Mass Cancellations Follow Deadly Attack

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has led to massive cancellations of travel bookings. With fears over safety, around 90% of tourists have called off their trips. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, deeply affected the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in significant financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:21 IST
Terror Strikes Impact Kashmir Tourism: Mass Cancellations Follow Deadly Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, travel agencies in Delhi have reported a precipitous decline in bookings for Jammu and Kashmir. Around 90% of tourists have canceled their plans due to safety concerns.

Gaurav Rathi of Swan Travellers in Delhi stated that at least 25 tourists have already asked to cancel their bookings. The attack, which occurred at approximately 3 pm on Tuesday in Pahalgam's picturesque Baisaran valley, left 26 people dead, predominantly tourists.

With Kashmir being a sought-after summer destination, the attack's aftermath has caused chaos among travel agencies, who are facing widespread cancellations and refund requests. While some tourists are shifting plans to alternative destinations, the broader impact on Kashmir's tourism could be long-lasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025