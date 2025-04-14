Uproar Over Cancellation of Hajj Slots for Indian Pilgrims

The cancellation of 52,000 Hajj slots by Saudi Arabia for Indian pilgrims has prompted a unified outcry from India's ruling and opposition parties. They are calling for immediate governmental intervention to resolve the situation. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed deep concern on social media, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to engage with Saudi authorities to find a resolution for affected pilgrims.

National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue directly with the Saudi leadership, pressing for the restoration of the Hajj quota for Indian pilgrims.

Mehbooba Mufti, President of PDP, highlighted the distress caused by the abrupt reduction of 80% of India's private Hajj quota. She called for the Ministry of External Affairs' immediate intervention and communication with the Saudi government to resolve the matter swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)