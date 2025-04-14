Left Menu

Uproar Over Cancellation of Hajj Slots for Indian Pilgrims

The cancellation of 52,000 Hajj slots by Saudi Arabia for Indian pilgrims has sparked concern among ruling and opposition parties. They urge the Indian government to address the issue with Saudi authorities to resolve the distress caused to pilgrims and tour operators by the sudden quota reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:15 IST
Uproar Over Cancellation of Hajj Slots for Indian Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The cancellation of 52,000 Hajj slots by Saudi Arabia for Indian pilgrims has prompted a unified outcry from India's ruling and opposition parties. They are calling for immediate governmental intervention to resolve the situation. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed deep concern on social media, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to engage with Saudi authorities to find a resolution for affected pilgrims.

National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue directly with the Saudi leadership, pressing for the restoration of the Hajj quota for Indian pilgrims.

Mehbooba Mufti, President of PDP, highlighted the distress caused by the abrupt reduction of 80% of India's private Hajj quota. She called for the Ministry of External Affairs' immediate intervention and communication with the Saudi government to resolve the matter swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025