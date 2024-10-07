Gen Z Takes Festivities to New Heights with #CelebrateLarge Campaign

The festive season in India is getting a vibrant new dimension with Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water's latest campaign, #CelebrateLarge. The initiative aims to resonate with the young generation, embodying the slogan 'Generation Large ka Celebration Large' to showcase their unique energy during festivities.

Fronted by India's T20 cricket captain Surya Kumar Yadav, the campaign delivers a robust 360-degree engagement, featuring immersive AI films, AR-enabled festive canvases, and offers a chance to interact with the cricket superstar. Conceptualized with creative agency FCB India, it emphasizes digital natives through personalized AI experiences.

The campaign challenges youth to elevate their celebrations through a comprehensive digital and outdoor approach. A QR code unlocks the AR features of the festive canvas, allowing users to engage deeply with the festivities. This multi-faceted effort is bolstered by Pernod Ricard India's high-decibel promotion strategy, creating an unforgettable celebration season.

(With inputs from agencies.)