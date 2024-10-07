Dharma Productions Elevates Excitement by Halting Pre-Release Screenings

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the cinematic experience, Dharma Productions announced on Monday that it will no longer hold pre-release screenings for its upcoming films.

The decision, endorsed by production house owner Karan Johar and CEO Apoorva Mehta, was communicated through an official statement shared with the media, emphasizing the desire to preserve excitement for audiences, including media personnel.

Despite the cancellation of advance screenings, press viewings will be held on the morning of the films' release days, starting with the highly anticipated movie 'Jigra,' starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, directed by Vasan Bala, set to premiere on Friday.

