Dharma Productions Elevates Excitement by Halting Pre-Release Screenings

Dharma Productions decides to stop pre-release screenings for its films to maintain excitement for movie-goers. The production house, led by Karan Johar and CEO Apoorva Mehta, announced that they will host press screenings on release days instead, ensuring a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:00 IST
In a significant move aimed at enhancing the cinematic experience, Dharma Productions announced on Monday that it will no longer hold pre-release screenings for its upcoming films.

The decision, endorsed by production house owner Karan Johar and CEO Apoorva Mehta, was communicated through an official statement shared with the media, emphasizing the desire to preserve excitement for audiences, including media personnel.

Despite the cancellation of advance screenings, press viewings will be held on the morning of the films' release days, starting with the highly anticipated movie 'Jigra,' starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, directed by Vasan Bala, set to premiere on Friday.

