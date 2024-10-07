Left Menu

Bollywood Epic: Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita in 'Singham Again'

Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her honor in playing Sita in 'Singham Again', alongside Ajay Devgn. This film, a blend of the Ramayana and Shetty's cop universe, boasts a stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and newcomer Deepika Padukone, and is set for a Diwali release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:25 IST
Bollywood Epic: Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita in 'Singham Again'
Kareena Kapoor Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her delight at portraying the character of Sita in the upcoming film, 'Singham Again'. During the film's trailer launch, she expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty and co-star Ajay Devgn for entrusting her with the significant role in this male-centric series.

Kareena returns to represent Avni Kamat, the wife of Devgn's character, cop Bajirao Singham. 'Singham Again' is part of Shetty's ambitious cop universe, which artfully intertwines the essence of Ramayana, adding a novel touch to the script. Ajay Devgn, who reprises his iconic role, highlighted the innovative blend of traditional storytelling with contemporary cinematic flavors.

The film brings together an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and a host of new additions like Deepika Padukone playing 'Lady Singham'. Scheduled for a grand Diwali release, 'Singham Again' promises to be an epic culmination of Shetty's gripping cop series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024