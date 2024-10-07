Bollywood Epic: Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita in 'Singham Again'
Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her honor in playing Sita in 'Singham Again', alongside Ajay Devgn. This film, a blend of the Ramayana and Shetty's cop universe, boasts a stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and newcomer Deepika Padukone, and is set for a Diwali release.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her delight at portraying the character of Sita in the upcoming film, 'Singham Again'. During the film's trailer launch, she expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty and co-star Ajay Devgn for entrusting her with the significant role in this male-centric series.
Kareena returns to represent Avni Kamat, the wife of Devgn's character, cop Bajirao Singham. 'Singham Again' is part of Shetty's ambitious cop universe, which artfully intertwines the essence of Ramayana, adding a novel touch to the script. Ajay Devgn, who reprises his iconic role, highlighted the innovative blend of traditional storytelling with contemporary cinematic flavors.
The film brings together an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and a host of new additions like Deepika Padukone playing 'Lady Singham'. Scheduled for a grand Diwali release, 'Singham Again' promises to be an epic culmination of Shetty's gripping cop series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone Shares Hilarious Motherhood Journey on Instagram
Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Season 3 Premieres October 18
Sandali Sinha Chooses Family Over Bollywood Career
Bollywood Stars Pay Respects at Prayer Meet for Malaika Arora’s Late Father
Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Journey: From Politics to Bollywood