Bollywood Epic: Kareena Kapoor Khan as Sita in 'Singham Again'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her delight at portraying the character of Sita in the upcoming film, 'Singham Again'. During the film's trailer launch, she expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty and co-star Ajay Devgn for entrusting her with the significant role in this male-centric series.

Kareena returns to represent Avni Kamat, the wife of Devgn's character, cop Bajirao Singham. 'Singham Again' is part of Shetty's ambitious cop universe, which artfully intertwines the essence of Ramayana, adding a novel touch to the script. Ajay Devgn, who reprises his iconic role, highlighted the innovative blend of traditional storytelling with contemporary cinematic flavors.

The film brings together an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and a host of new additions like Deepika Padukone playing 'Lady Singham'. Scheduled for a grand Diwali release, 'Singham Again' promises to be an epic culmination of Shetty's gripping cop series.

