Set Sail: Maldives and India Chart New Course in Tourism and Security Partnership

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has highlighted the critical role that India plays as a leading tourism market for the Maldives. During an official visit to India, he expressed a desire to attract more Indian tourists to the island nation.

President Muizzu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, where they discussed the rich historical ties and shared goals between the two countries. These conversations are seen as strategically significant, especially after past tensions related to political remarks, including an 'India out' campaign led by Muizzu last year.

The two leaders agreed to leverage their proximity to strengthen economic and maritime alliances, with plans for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. This commitment is expected to foster greater collaboration on various fronts, culminating in potential agreements like a free trade pact that would enhance tourism and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)