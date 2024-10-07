Left Menu

Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders of Him' Set for Cinematic Adaptation

Universal Pictures secures movie rights to Colleen Hoover's novel 'Reminders of Him,' with Hoover and Lauren Levine adapting the screenplay. The film, slated for a February 2026 release, explores themes of redemption through the story of Keena Rowan, a young mother. Cast details remain undisclosed.

The acclaimed novel 'Reminders of Him' by Colleen Hoover is set to make its transition to the big screen, with Universal Pictures acquiring the film rights, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoover, collaborating with Lauren Levine, will craft the screenplay, following their successful partnership on 'It Ends With Us,' which grossed over USD 300 million globally. The narrative follows Keena Rowan, a troubled young mother seeking redemption after a life-altering mistake.

Production will be handled under Hoover and Levine's Heartbones Entertainment, with a planned release date of February 13, 2026. While the film's cast has yet to be revealed, Hoover expressed excitement about partnering with Universal, aiming to bring something special to audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

