US Advocates for Minority Rights Amid Durga Puja Tensions in Bangladesh

The United States has stressed the importance of safeguarding the rights of minority communities in Bangladesh, especially as the Hindu community celebrates the Durga Puja festival. This statement follows an uptick in violence against Hindus in the region.

The unrest comes after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent relocation to India in August. In response, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the need for minority protection in Bangladesh, echoing global aspirations for human rights.

India has also called upon the interim Bangladeshi government to ensure the Hindu community can observe their religious festivities peacefully. A United Nations report highlights the severity of the situation, recording over 600 fatalities, including Hindus, in the recent civil disorder that led to the toppling of Hasina's Awami League government.

(With inputs from agencies.)