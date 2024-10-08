Lore Segal: A Legacy of Words and Wisdom

Lore Segal, an esteemed Viennese American author known for her profound literary contributions, has died at the age of 96. Segal's body of work, which includes novels, essays, and translations, drew heavily on her experiences as a Jewish refugee during World War II.

Her acclaimed novels, such as 'Other People's Houses' and 'Her First American,' fictionalized her journey from Austria to London to New York. A respected academic, Segal taught at universities like Columbia and Princeton, and she satirized academic life in her book 'Shakespeare's Kitchen.'

In 2023, she was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Known for her 'ironic intelligence' and gift for dialogue, her storytelling style remains influential. Segal's legacy as a writer who intertwined personal history with universal themes endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)