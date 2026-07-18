Gaudium IVF Expands with Cutting-Edge Fertility Care Center

In a significant step towards expanding its reach, Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited has inaugurated a new fertility center in South Delhi. This move, part of a broader 19-centre expansion strategy, aims to enhance accessibility to world-class fertility care across India, offering prospective parents advanced technological support and expert clinical guidance.

The newly opened center integrates Gaudium IVF's proprietary Signature Lab framework, featuring cutting-edge AI-powered embryology technologies like the Sperm Identification Device and the Embryo Ranking Intelligent Classification Assistant. These innovations ensure precision and excellence in fertility treatments, enabling consistent and high-quality patient outcomes.

Under the leadership of Dr. Manika Khanna, Gaudium IVF continues to push the boundaries of reproductive medicine, blending advanced science with compassionate patient care. As demand for specialized fertility services grows, the company reaffirms its commitment to accessible, ethical, and innovative fertility solutions nationwide.