In a damning revelation, the systemic failure of Pakistan's public healthcare sector has been highlighted following grave findings of medical negligence and precarious waste management at a government hospital in Sindh, as reported by Dawn. The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) unearthed alarming operational deficiencies during an inspection at Valika Hospital operated by the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in Karachi’s SITE area, exposing institutional failures that have spiraled into a public health catastrophe.

The regulatory body, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that staff were manually removing needles from syringes without disposing of them in designated sharps bins. This raised red flags about the hospital's medical waste disposal protocols, as there was no clarity on the fate of the removed needles, prompting serious concerns.

During the inspection, technical staff failed to account for the contaminated medical waste's disposal methods to the visiting inspectors. The regulatory inadequacy underscored by the report has intensified in the wake of a severe HIV outbreak at the facility, with reports indicating 78 infected children, according to Dawn. The situation worsened as additional screenings revealed 120 more positive cases, reflecting a systemic public health calamity exacerbated by hygiene breaches and administrative failure.