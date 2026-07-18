Crisis Unveiled: Inside Pakistan's Healthcare Collapse

A state-run hospital in Sindh, Pakistan, has been exposed for severe negligence in waste management practices, leading to a health crisis. Regulatory inspections revealed lapses in needle disposal and infection control, contributing to a massive HIV outbreak. The lack of safety training and staff cooperation further escalates the public health disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:26 IST
Crisis Unveiled: Inside Pakistan's Healthcare Collapse
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a damning revelation, the systemic failure of Pakistan's public healthcare sector has been highlighted following grave findings of medical negligence and precarious waste management at a government hospital in Sindh, as reported by Dawn. The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) unearthed alarming operational deficiencies during an inspection at Valika Hospital operated by the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) in Karachi’s SITE area, exposing institutional failures that have spiraled into a public health catastrophe.

The regulatory body, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that staff were manually removing needles from syringes without disposing of them in designated sharps bins. This raised red flags about the hospital's medical waste disposal protocols, as there was no clarity on the fate of the removed needles, prompting serious concerns.

During the inspection, technical staff failed to account for the contaminated medical waste's disposal methods to the visiting inspectors. The regulatory inadequacy underscored by the report has intensified in the wake of a severe HIV outbreak at the facility, with reports indicating 78 infected children, according to Dawn. The situation worsened as additional screenings revealed 120 more positive cases, reflecting a systemic public health calamity exacerbated by hygiene breaches and administrative failure.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026