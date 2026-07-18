Powering the Future: Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council Upskills India's Energy Workforce

The Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC) has trained over 2.34 lakh professionals for India's energy sector, expanding its efforts to include emerging energy areas. With 78 qualification packs developed, HSSC focuses on aligning with India's evolving energy landscape by upskilling the workforce across various segments, including green hydrogen and biofuels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:41 IST
Powering the Future: Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council Upskills India's Energy Workforce
Image Credit (X/@HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI

The Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC) has made significant strides in training more than 2.34 lakh professionals in India's energy sector, according to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. As India continues to expand its energy landscape, skill development plays a vital role in supporting this growth.

Minister Puri, after reviewing the HSSC and the ministry's Skill Development Institutes, revealed that the council has developed 78 qualification packs to cover the upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon sector. These efforts also extend to safety and emerging energy transition areas, including Green Hydrogen and biofuels.

Established under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, HSSC serves as the sector skill council for the oil and gas industry. It is recognized as an Awarding Body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). The council's objectives include aligning skill initiatives across the hydrocarbon value chain by identifying industry requirements, developing standards, and promoting continuous upskilling to address evolving manpower needs.

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