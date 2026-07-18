Delhi Police Bolsters Security Amid Protests and Activist Relocation

Amid rising tensions, senior Delhi Police officers convened to assess law enforcement strategies following the relocation of activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. The operation aimed to ensure public order, with increased police presence at protest sites to enforce prohibitory measures during Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:38 IST
Delhi Police Bolsters Security Amid Protests and Activist Relocation
Representative Image (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive move, senior officials of the Delhi Police gathered on Friday at the DCP Office in New Delhi to evaluate the law and order scenario following the relocation of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital. Presiding over the strategic meet, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava reviewed the meticulous operation that ensured Wangchuk's transfer for medical care.

Prominent attendees included Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit and DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma, among other key officials. Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials acted to vacate protesters from Jantar Mantar, subsequent to Wangchuk's removal from his prolonged hunger strike site.

With Wangchuk now under stable medical supervision, a substantial deployment of police personnel remained at Jantar Mantar to avert any potential disruptions. DCP Sharma highlighted on platform X that the hospital transfer adhered to directives from the Delhi High Court, citing Wangchuk's deteriorating health as a critical factor.

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