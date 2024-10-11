Henry Cavill to Star in Live-Action 'Voltron' Film

Actor Henry Cavill, renowned for his portrayal of Superman, is gearing up to join the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Voltron'. The film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ellen Shanman, as reported by Variety.

Thurber is notable for his work on Netflix's 2021 action hit 'Red Notice', featuring stars like Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, as well as the 2018 film 'Skyscraper' starring Johnson. Details of the 'Voltron' plot remain under wraps, though the production team boasts names like Todd Lieberman from Hidden Pictures and Bob Koplar.

Cavill is set to join Daniel Quinn-Toye, marking a significant role for the TV actor who has appeared in 'Badults' and served as Tom Holland's understudy in 'Romeo & Juliet' on the West End. 'Voltron' revolves around a troupe of cosmic explorers operating a colossal robot in adventures first adapted from Japanese anime by Toei Animation. This American franchise includes Netflix's 'Voltron: Legendary Defender'. Cavill's recent stint was 'Cavillrine' in the summer blockbuster 'Deadpool and Wolverine'. He also has other projects lined up, including 'Highlander' and 'In The Grey'.

