India's Longest Rail Tunnel Completed in Uttarakhand: A Technological Triumph

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:18 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attend breakthrough ceremony of India's longest rail tunnel Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark moment for Indian infrastructure, the breakthrough ceremony for Tunnel T-8 of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line was recently held, attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This marks a pivotal advancement in the 125 km Rishikesh-Karnprayag broad gauge rail project managed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag project, built within 105 km of tunnel network, aims to significantly enhance Uttarakhand's connectivity. During the ceremony, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his optimism about the project's role in accelerating the state's development. He highlighted the advanced TBM technology used in constructing the 14.57 km tunnel, setting a new standard for engineering precision.

Upon completion, this railway line will not only slash travel time between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag from seven to two hours but also invigorate tourism and economic activities in the region. The Rail Project promises to connect key Uttarakhand cities and is a vital step in the Char Dham Rail Project, heralding a new era of development in hilly areas of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

