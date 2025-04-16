Left Menu

Wipro Navigates Global Uncertainty with Profit Surge Amid Revenue Forecast Woes

Wipro reports a 25.9% increase in net profit for the March quarter but warns of a projected IT services revenue decline of up to 3.5% for Q1FY26. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties and tariff impacts, the company focuses on strategic client partnerships, recovery plans in Europe, and strengthening talent and AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro's latest financial results reveal a significant 25.9% leap in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 3,569.6 crore. This growth comes despite a warning about a challenging quarter ahead, with predictions indicating IT services revenue could fall by up to 3.5% in Q1FY26, given prevailing global uncertainties.

CEO Srini Pallia remarked on client caution due to macroeconomic unpredictability but reaffirmed Wipro's commitment to nurturing profitable growth through strategic partnerships. The company anticipates IT services revenue between USD 2,505 million and USD 2,557 million for Q1FY26, marking a 1.5-3.5% decline in constant currency terms.

Pallia acknowledged the ongoing global volatility fueled by tariff issues, affecting different regions and sectors uniquely. Despite the challenges, Wipro continues investing in global talent acquisition and bolstering its consulting and AI competencies, targeting a robust recovery, particularly in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

