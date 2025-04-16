Delhi Capitals' Powerful Batting Performance Against Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals achieved a score of 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match. Abhishek Porel led with a strong 49 runs, while KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs made significant contributions. The team's performance was boosted in the latter overs to surpass 175 runs.
- Country:
- India
In an exciting IPL match, Delhi Capitals managed to put up an impressive 188/5 on the scoreboard against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The team, batting first, capitalized on excellent performances by Abhishek Porel, who scored 49 runs off 37 balls, and KL Rahul's steady 38 off 32 deliveries.
The momentum shifted when Axar Patel took charge in the later overs, blasting 34 runs from just 14 balls. Tristan Stubbs provided strong support with an unbeaten 34 off 18 balls, concluding the innings on a high note and propelling the team past the 175-run mark.
Opposing player Jofra Archer tried to curtail the Capitals' advance with 2 wickets for 32 runs, but the batting powerhouse of Delhi proved too formidable to overcome in this thrilling encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KL Rahul's Stellar Knock Guides Delhi Capitals to Victory Over CSK
Delhi Capitals Triumph at Chepauk with KL Rahul’s Stellar Performance
Jofra Archer: From Costliest Spell to Match-Winner
Jofra Archer's Redemption Arc: Bowling Triumph in IPL
KL Rahul Shines in Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Clash