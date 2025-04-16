Delhi Capitals' Powerful Batting Performance Against Rajasthan Royals

In an exciting IPL match, Delhi Capitals managed to put up an impressive 188/5 on the scoreboard against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The team, batting first, capitalized on excellent performances by Abhishek Porel, who scored 49 runs off 37 balls, and KL Rahul's steady 38 off 32 deliveries.

The momentum shifted when Axar Patel took charge in the later overs, blasting 34 runs from just 14 balls. Tristan Stubbs provided strong support with an unbeaten 34 off 18 balls, concluding the innings on a high note and propelling the team past the 175-run mark.

Opposing player Jofra Archer tried to curtail the Capitals' advance with 2 wickets for 32 runs, but the batting powerhouse of Delhi proved too formidable to overcome in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)