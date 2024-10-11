Mario Lopez Secures His Place on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mario Lopez has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining the prestigious ranks of entertainment elites. The ceremony took place on Thursday, with Lopez surrounded by his family, marking a personal milestone as he turned 51, according to People.

In an emotionally charged speech, Lopez reflected on his journey and newfound duties as a father. He shared, 'Today, I happen to be turning 51 years old and I'm still blessed to be doing what I love the most. Only now, what I love most is being a dad.' Lopez expressed immense pride in having his children witness this special moment, encouraging them to 'use their time wisely' to achieve their dreams.

Lopez's journey to stardom began with his iconic role as 'AC Slater' in the beloved '90s teen series 'Saved By The Bell.' His career has spanned various platforms, including producing and starring in the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot for NBC's Peacock. Additionally, Lopez appeared in hit shows like 'This Is Us,' 'Jane the Virgin,' and lent his voice to Disney's animated series 'Elena of Avalor.' Actor Mark Wahlberg was also present at the ceremony to celebrate Lopez's achievement. (ANI)

