Governor Bose's Mission: A Visit to Conflict-Torn Malda
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay his visit, traveled to Malda to meet victims who fled there from the violence-stricken Murshidabad district. The violence resulted in three deaths and a substantial arrest operation in the Shamsherganj and Suti areas.
In a determined move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose commenced his journey to Malda, moving beyond Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request for a delay. The trip aims to connect with riot victims who have found refuge there.
Escalating communal unrest earlier in April in Murshidabad, punctuated by deadly protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left a trail of bloodshed and displacement. Three lives were claimed and numerous families have since sought safety in Malda.
Security measures intensified as paramilitary forces step in, bolstering state police efforts. In a significant crackdown, authorities have apprehended 274 suspects linked to acts of vandalism and violence in the troubled district.
