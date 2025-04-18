Left Menu

Governor Bose's Mission: A Visit to Conflict-Torn Malda

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay his visit, traveled to Malda to meet victims who fled there from the violence-stricken Murshidabad district. The violence resulted in three deaths and a substantial arrest operation in the Shamsherganj and Suti areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:33 IST
Governor Bose's Mission: A Visit to Conflict-Torn Malda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose commenced his journey to Malda, moving beyond Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request for a delay. The trip aims to connect with riot victims who have found refuge there.

Escalating communal unrest earlier in April in Murshidabad, punctuated by deadly protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has left a trail of bloodshed and displacement. Three lives were claimed and numerous families have since sought safety in Malda.

Security measures intensified as paramilitary forces step in, bolstering state police efforts. In a significant crackdown, authorities have apprehended 274 suspects linked to acts of vandalism and violence in the troubled district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025