Entertainment News Highlights: Val Kilmer's Passing, Major Deals, and Exciting Releases

The world of entertainment is buzzing with major developments. Val Kilmer, the iconic actor known for roles in 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors,' has died at 65 due to pneumonia. In business news, DAZN has acquired News Corp’s Foxtel in a substantial $2.1 billion deal. Meanwhile, exciting new releases, renewals, and industry shifts unfold.

The entertainment industry is making headlines with a series of significant developments. Val Kilmer, the celebrated actor famous for roles in 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors,' has passed away at 65 from pneumonia, having struggled with health issues related to previous throat cancer.

In the business landscape, DAZN completed a $2.1 billion acquisition of News Corp's Foxtel. This deal marks a major move as DAZN, a British sports broadcaster, gains control over the Australian cable-TV entity.

Alongside these major headlines, the industry is buzzing with exciting film and television news. Renewals for beloved animated series like 'The Simpsons' have been confirmed, and innovations in the gaming world were highlighted with the announcement of Nintendo Switch 2's upcoming release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

