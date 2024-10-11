Delhi Zoo's Lone Elephant Shankar Finds Freedom

The Delhi Zoo's sole African elephant, Shankar, was freed from chains on Friday, following a review of his health and habitat by Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and experts. This marks a significant development in the zoo's animal welfare efforts, after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) suspended its membership over Shankar's conditions.

Shankar, who has been without a companion since 2005, benefited from efforts coordinated by the Environment Ministry and Team Vantara. The rehabilitation plan includes 24/7 monitoring by veterinary experts and mahouts, and a personalized diet and activity regime.

Zoological officials have been hopeful about introducing a new companion elephant for Shankar from Botswana, ensuring his future stays align with global standards. Positive changes in Shankar's demeanor hint at successful rehabilitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)