Delhi Zoo's Lone Elephant Shankar Finds Freedom
Shankar, the lone African elephant at Delhi Zoo, has been freed from chains following concerns over his welfare. The Ministry of Environment, alongside experts, initiated measures to improve his habitat and health. Future plans include pairing him with a companion, following international standards.
The Delhi Zoo's sole African elephant, Shankar, was freed from chains on Friday, following a review of his health and habitat by Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and experts. This marks a significant development in the zoo's animal welfare efforts, after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) suspended its membership over Shankar's conditions.
Shankar, who has been without a companion since 2005, benefited from efforts coordinated by the Environment Ministry and Team Vantara. The rehabilitation plan includes 24/7 monitoring by veterinary experts and mahouts, and a personalized diet and activity regime.
Zoological officials have been hopeful about introducing a new companion elephant for Shankar from Botswana, ensuring his future stays align with global standards. Positive changes in Shankar's demeanor hint at successful rehabilitation efforts.
